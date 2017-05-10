PTTEP platform in the Gulf of Thailand’s Bongkot gas field. (Source: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) on May 9 announced that it will stop its investments in Indonesia after being filed for a two-billion-USD compensation by the Indonesian Government over the oil spill in 2009.

However, leaders of the PTTEP said the project in Indonesia’s Natuna Sea will be continued and Indonesia remains a strategic investment priority of the Thai company, as it is planning to invest four billion USD to expand business in Southeast Asia.

In 2009, about 30,000 oil barrels leaked off the Timor Sea after blowout occurred on the PTTEP’s Montara drilling rig in the North West Australia Sea.

It was considered the worst drilling rig incident in Australia. Investigation of the Australian Government showed that Thailand’s oil sector is responsible for the oil spill.

Citing scientific research works, the PTTEP said oil did not reach the shores of Australia and Indonesia and no damage was done in the Timor sea.-VNA