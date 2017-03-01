Thailand passes plan modernising defence

Thailand army's soldiers. (Source: AFP/VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Defence on February 28 said the country’s Defence Council passed a plan to modernise the army in the next 10 years.



The plan aims to strengthen the country’s combat readiness and defence capability to deal with threats.



Spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Defence Kongcheep Tantrawanit stated that the “Modernise defence: Vision 2026” plan was passed in a meeting on February 27 of the Defence Council presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Prawit Wongsuwon.



According to Kongcheep, the plan was created based on security factors as well as weaponry of the armed forces with the goal of meeting defence requirements in new circumstances.



Under the plan, Thailand will reform the management and organisation structure of the Ministry of Defence as well as the defence industry.-VNA