Thailand to discuss national reconciliation

Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

– Thailand will begin discussions on national reconciliation on February 14.The talks are expected to draw up a draft reconciliation agreement within three months, according to the Thai Ministry of National Defence on February 9.The Ministry will arrange round-table discussions, where military officers will talk with 10 representatives from political parties and groups on weekdays, from February 14, said the ministry’s spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.At the negotiations, 10 soldiers will discuss reconciliation-related topics with the representatives from each political party.Chaicharn Changmongkol, permanent secretary for defence, will head a sub-committee gathering the opinions. A sub-committee headed by army Chief Chalermchai Sittisat will draw up a reconciliation agreement based on those opinions.The sub-panel will also include Somkid Lertpaitoon, Chairman of Thammasat University, a member of the Thailand national legislative assembly.The draft proposals will then go to public hearings that the military will organise.-VNA