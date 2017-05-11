Afforestation in Thua Thien - Hue (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien – Hue targets to plant 13,000 hectares of forests, of which 40 percent meets the global environmentally-friendly standard, by 2020.



To realise the targets, the province has set up the Forest Owners Sustainable Development Association (FOSDA) to help protect the legitimate rights and benefits of small forest household owners in sustainable forestry-related activities.



The association encourages forests owners to involve in sustainable management of forests in line with the global forest certification of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).



Besides, Thua Thien – Hue offers a number of incentives for organisations and individuals to apply advanced technology in forestry production to increase the productivity and quality.



Since 2016, with financial and technical assistance under a project funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), groups of families and firms who join the FSC certificates have passed the first assessment conducted by the German GFA Consulting Group. Of which, 14 household groups of 241 members received the FSC certificate for 951 hectares of forests.



The Tien Phong Forestry Company has over 3,096 hectares of forests certified with the FSC certificate.



Models of forests with big trees have been developed on 55 hectares in the province, with the participation of 34 households in the mountainous communes of Hong Ha, Huong Nguyen in A Luoi district; Hong Tien, Binh Thanh, Binh Dien, and Huong Ho in Huong Tra town, using funding from the national forestry promotion programme.



Two training courses were held for 50 local managers and members of the FSC-joined groups in the districts and towns of Huong Tra, Huong Thuy, Phong Dien and Phu Loc.-VNA