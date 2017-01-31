Tourists flock to Da Nang, Da Lat during Tet holidays

Da Nang's tourism officials welcome passengers on a cruise ship visiting the city during the Tet holiday. (Source: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) – A large number of tourists flocked to Da Nang and Da Lat cities during the Tet (traditional Lunar New Year) holidays, according to local tourism agencies.



According to the Da Nang Department of Tourism, during the Tet holidays, the city welcomed more than 260,000 tourists, up 17.3 percent from the same period of 2016. Of them, 103,000 are international visitors, a year-on-year surge of 30.6 percent.



The increase is attributed to the time of the Tet holidays as it falls on the tourism season of neighbouring markets like China, the Republic of Korea and Japan as well as overseas Vietnamese.



Some new international air routes, which have been launched during the Tet holidays, brought more international visitors to Da Nang.



Besides, favourable weather condition and various performance activities have helped draw more tourists to the city.



Travel firms in Da Nang served 38,000 tourists during this occasion.



Meanwhile, Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong hosted around 300,000 tourists during the Tet holidays, a considerable increase from last year.



The cherry flower festival became Da Lat city’s attraction during Tet days besides familiar sites such as Xuan Huong Lake, Lam Vien Square, the Valley of Love, the Prenn Waterfall.



Tours to hi-tech agricultural farms are also attractive to tourists.-VNA