The opium seized in the case (Photo: VNA)

– Police in the northern mountainous province of Son La on May 16 arrested two people accused of trafficking 16 kilograms of opium.

The arrested are Quang Van Duong, born in 1983 and Le Van Thuy, born in 1992. Both reside in Song Ma district.

They confessed that they bought the opium at a border area to sell, then were caught while transporting the opium to Chieng Cang commune in Song Ma district.

Authorities also seized two motorbikes, two mobile phones and other objects.-VNA