US helps Thua Thien-Hue build kindergarten school

General Robert Brown and Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Dung at the inauguartion ceremony of the kindergarten (Source: thuathienhue.gov.vn)

- General Robert Brown, commanding general of the US Army Pacific, has officially handed over the Quang Phuoc kindergarten in the central province of Thua Thien Hue to the local community, according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.This US Army Corps of Engineers’ humanitarian assistance project is the result of hard work and a comprehensive total-government approach to build trust and deepen the relationship between the US and Vietnam.The new two-story school consists of four classrooms which will accommodate 80 students and their teachers. During the rainy season, the school also serves as a flood-shelter.Since 2009, the US Government, through the Overseas Humanitarian Disaster Assistance and Civic Action Programme, has partnered with the Vietnamese Government to construct schools, clinics, disaster coordination centers, and bridges in many towns and villages throughout Vietnam.-VNA