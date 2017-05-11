Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo (Source: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh arrived in Tokyo on May 10 afternoon, beginning a week-long visit to Japan.

After her arrival, the Vice President visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo where she hailed the embassy’s contributions to the fruitful relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Cuong reported that Vietnam-Japan ties are at the best ever. He added that the number of Vietnamese studying and working in Japan increased rapidly in 2016 with more than 70,000 Vietnamese students in Japan, much more than other Southeast Asian nations.

During her stay in Japan, the Vice President is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the Japanese Emperor and Empress, and meet with the President of the House of Councillors.

She will also attend and deliver a speech at the Global Summit of Women in Tokyo, and participates in a Vietnamese-Japanese business meeting.

Japan is Vietnam’s largest official development assistance (ODA) provider and ranks second among 73 countries and territories investing in the country.

Japan is also Vietnam’s fourth largest trade partner with bilateral trade reaching 29.3 billion USD in 2016 and 7.5 billion USD in the first quarter of this year.-VNA