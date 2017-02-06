Vietjet Air offers 500,000 promotional tickets

A Vietjet Air aircraft (Photo: Vietjet Air)



Hanoi (VNA) – Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air on February 5 announced its promotion programme in the year with 500,000 super-saving tickets priced from only 5,000 VND (0.21 USD) for flights from March 1 to December 31.



The promotional tickets are available at www.vietjetair.com from 12 to 14pm on the three consecutive days, from February 8, 9 and 10.



The programme is applied for all domestic routes from Ho Chi Minh City to the Central Highlands cities of Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku and Da Lat, the central cities of Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Hue, Quy Nhon, Dong Hoi, Vinh and Thanh Hoa, Phu Quoc island, Can Tho city in the Mekong Delta region, Hanoi, and Hai Phong.



Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age carrier with low-cost and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers.



The carrier recently became a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) after receiving the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate two years ago.



Vietjet was also named as one of the Top 500 Brands in Asia 2016 by global marketing research company Nielsen and “Best Asian Low Cost Carrier” at the TTG Travel Awards 2015, which compiles votes from travelers, travel agencies and tour operators in throughout Asia. The airline was also rated as one of the top three fastest growing airline brands on Facebook in the world by Socialbakers.



Currently, the airline boasts a fleet of 42 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day. It has already opened 60 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, Myanmar, and Cambodia. It has carried nearly 35 million passengers to date.-VNA