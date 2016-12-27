Vietnam among ideal destinations for students

Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has been named in the ten best places for students by Rough Guides, a popular travel consultant website.



Vietnam is described as a country full of hope and energy and also an ideal place to hit up for foodie adventurers.



Big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are frenetic but fun, and the countryside offers enchanting landscapes, said the website.



It also noted that Vietnam food is sure to tickle anyone’s taste buds with its mix of sweet, salty, sour and hot.



Among the list are other destinations such as Albania, Spain’s Madrid, Croatia, Slovenia, Morocco, India’s Rajasthan, Cuba, Colombia and Australia’s Northern Territory.-VNA