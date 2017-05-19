Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang(Source: VNA)

- Vietnam consistently backs all efforts to promote dialogue and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.Hang made the statement on May 19 in reply to reporters’ questions on Vietnam’s reaction to the latest test-firing of ballistic missile the Democratic People Republic of Korea (DPRK).“Vietnam is interested in recent developments relating to the Korean Peninsula and concerned about the DPRK’s missile launch on May 14,” Hang stated.She stressed that the action violated relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.Maintaining peace, stability and prosperous development in the region is a common responsibility of countries, she affirmed.Vietnam calls on countries to strictly abide by relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, and take constructive and practical actions, contributing to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and the world.-VNA