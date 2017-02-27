Vietnam, Belarus celebrate 25 years of partnership

At the event (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

– Vietnam and Belarus have enjoyed sound relations in the past two decades, said President of the Vietnam-Belarus Friendship Association (VBFA) Nguyen Thai Lai at an event held in Hanoi on February 26 to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.The VBFA always makes efforts to diversify its external activities, helping to boost the partnership, he said.Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Goshin said that Vietnam is a traditional partner of Belarus in Southeast Asia, adding that his country is interested in exporting potassium fertiliser, automobile tyre, trucks, buses, engines, electronic products and other technical products to Vietnam.The two nations should forge closer links to access the global market, help consolidate their domestic markets and increase the position of each country in the international arena, the Ambassador stressed.The Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union free trade deal, which took effect in October 2016, will open opportunities for trade development between the two countries, Vladimir Goshin said, affirming the crucial role of people-to-people exchange in boosting Vietnam-Belarus ties.Also, the Belarusian Embassy in Vietnam is working with its Vietnam partners to hold a Belarusian cultural day in Vietnam in Hanoi and Lao Cai in May.Vietnam and Belarus set up bilateral relations on January 24 in 1992.-VNA