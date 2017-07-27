At the meeting (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh has highlighted advanced defence cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, describing this as a pillar and model for bilateral collaboration in other fields.



He met with Cuba’s outgoing and newly-accredited military, navigation and aviation attachés in Vietnam Colonel Ramon Balaguer Sanchez and Lieut. Colonel Juan Miguel Montano in Hanoi on July 26.



Vinh praised the contributions of Colonel Ramon Balaguer Sanchez to strengthening and promoting friendly and cooperative ties between the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, Governments, people and armies.



He expressed his belief that Lieut. Colonel Juan Miguel Montano will uphold the predecessor’s achievements, thus helping to deepen defence ties between the two countries.-VNA