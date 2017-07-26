Vietnam Farm & Food Expo 2017 kicks off in HCM City

Illustrative image (Source: http://vietnamfarmexpo.com)

– The fifth Vietnam Farm and Food Expo 2017 and Agritech Vietnam 2017 opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 26 with nearly 200 booths of 120 domestic and foreign enterprises.The Vietnam Farm and Food Expo introduces outstanding agricultural products, food, and plant varieties of different localities across the country, while the Vietnam Agritech Expo features the latest machineries, equipment and production chains serving agricultural activities. The events are considered the venue for both input and output of Vietnam’s agricultural sector.Opening the events, Nguyen Phuoc Hung, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association said that the annual exhibitions aim to promote the application of science and technology to improve productivity and quality in agricultural production, while seeking markets for Vietnamese farm produces.Hung held that this is a good chance for agricultural firms to introduce and promote their products, and form production-supply chains.Within the framework of the events, the organising board will coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to hold a conference on strengthening links for selling farm produces in Vinh Long, in which Vinh Long will introduce its agricultural development potential, especially its fruits for export.Nguyen Van Liem, Vice Director of the Vinh Long Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said that he hopes through the exhibitions, the province will find out additional distribution channels for its products, thus boosting the sustainable growth of the local agricultural sector.The events will run until July 28.-VNA