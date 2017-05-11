NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (R) and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ruveni N. Nadalo at the ceremony (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam took the Chair of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in the 2017-2018 tenure from the Republic of Fiji at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on May 11.National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union (IPU) Saber Chowdhury, IPU General Secretary Martin Chungong, and representatives from parliaments of Asian-Pacific countries attended the event.Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ruveni N. Nadalo highlighted the importance of the 25th APPF in his country, which approved resolutions on global issues relating to climate chance, management of natural disaster risks, healthcare, education, and measures to ensure peace, border security, and food security.He expressed the belief that the Vietnamese NA, with its experience, will successfully organise the 26th APPF, affirming that Fiji will support Vietnam in the work.Meanwhile, NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said Vietnam is proud of receiving the APPF chairmanship and hosting the 26th annual meeting of APPF in 2018, saying that the Vietnamese legislature highly values activities as well as agenda of the forum.The forum contributed to promoting the friendship and cooperation between regional parliaments, strengthening the dialogue mechanism and exchanges among parliamentarians, and improving the role of parliaments in addressing regional issues, ensuring peace and sustainable development, she stressed.She also affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to focusing and making all-out efforts to successfully organise the 26th APPF.Joining the APPF in 1995, the Vietnamese NA always presents its active role and responsibility in APPF’s activities, especially in 2005 – the year that Vietnam hosted the 13th annual meeting of the forum. - VNA.