Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue. (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue held working sessions in Jakarta on July 19 with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita to seek ways to further expand the partnership between the two countries.Deputy PM Hue, who is on a visit to Indonesia from June 19-21, affirmed that the establishment of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia in 2013 opened up a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, developing their ties in both depth and width.He suggested that both sides should continue beefing up their traditional friendship and strategic partnership through increasing the exchange of high-level delegations, effectively implementing the existing cooperation mechanisms and boosting all-round collaboration.The two sides expressed delight at the strong growth of bilateral partnership, especially in economy, trade and investment.Deputy PM Hue proposed that the two countries actively prepare for the seventh meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Science-Technology Cooperation in 2017 to seek specific measures to lift up two-way trade to 10 billion USD in 2018.He pledged that Vietnam will offer favourable conditions to encourage Indonesian firms to invest in the country, while asking for Indonesia’s support for Vietnamese enterprises in doing business in Indonesia, especially in rice export, oil and gas.He also thanked the Indonesian Foreign Ministry for close coordination in sending 695 Vietnamese fishermen back to their homeland.Minister Retno Marsudi vowed to cooperate with Vietnam in speeding up negotiations for an agreement in demarcation of overlapping exclusive economic zones between the two countries.Both sides also concurred to strengthen cooperation in sea and fisheries.Regarding regional and international cooperation, Deputy PM Hue highlighted Vietnam’s policy of promoting intensive, extensive and comprehensive international integration, strengthening regional economic connectivity and prioritising the implementation of regional economic connectivity initiatives, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.The two sides agreed to enhance their collaboration in effectively realising commitments in the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), while enhancing coordination and mutual support and giving joint initiatives in areas of common viewpoints such as sustainable development, natural disaster response, water management, food and energy security.Minister Retno Marsudi stated that Indonesia completely backs Vietnam’s hosting of the APEC Year 2017.She agreed to increase collaboration in the East Sea issue to ensure the maintenance of peace, stability, maritime and aviation security, safety and freedom in the region, and the peaceful settlement of disputes on the foundation of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).-VNA