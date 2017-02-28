Vietnam Manufacturing Expo slated for April this year

The event's logo (Photo: vietnammanufacturingexpo.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Measurement and automated assembling technology will be the focus at the “Vietnam Manufacturing Expo 2017” which will take place from April 26 – 28 at the International Centre For Exhibition (I.C.E) in Hanoi.

Held by Reed Tradex Limited Company, the expo is hoped to support Vietnam’s manufacturing sector and facilitate Vietnamese producers’ efforts to move toward “smart manufacturing”.

Leading brands of measuring devices and automation technology such as Hexagon, Nikon, Scantech, Wenzel and MAT will gather at the exhibition. Experts in the field will also be available to share knowledge and technology with visitors.

The event also serves as an interactive ground for investors and suppliers to expand their networks.

Automation is getting more important to manufacturing, said Kasinee Phantteeranurak, Project Manager of Reed Tradex Company.

She noted that investing in facilities and technology to boost productivity can scale down the total cost in a long time, adding that it is time for Vietnamese producers to adopt smart manufacturing.- VNA