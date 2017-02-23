Hanoi fair promotes links in manufacturing industry with Japan

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A fair of manufacturing technologies kicked off in Hanoi on February 23, opening an opportunity for Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises working in the mechanical engineering industry to expand cooperation.



As the first event of this kind in Vietnam, the fair attracted the participation of 138 enterprises, including Japan’s leading groups such Toyota, Canon, Honda, Yamaha, Tamron, and NEC. Hanoi sent 28 firms to the event.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Doan Toan said Hanoi is home to 470 enterprises operating in the support industry, including over 250 mechanical firms, 132 electronic companies and 85 textile firms.



The city always attaches importance to developing cooperation with Japan in all fields, especially in the mechanical engineering industry, he said.



The two-day fair aims to help Vietnamese enterprises access high technologies, thus deeply joining global production networks, he noted.



It lays a vital foundation for the two countries’ businesses to foster trade links in the future, he stressed.-VNA