Japanese businesses boost aquatic exports to Vietnam

Japanese food is famous for its succulence (Photo: uon.co.jp)



– Japanese seafood processors want to increase shipments to Vietnam, heard a trade promotion programme held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 21.Vietnam is one of Japan’s most important seafood export markets in Asia, said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an official from the Japan External Trade Organisation, highlighting that Vietnamese consumers increasingly favour Japanese food due to its succulence and safety.He said that high prices have been a barrier for Japanese aquatic products in the Vietnamese market and Japanese firms are working towards technological solutions to cut prices.Meanwhile, Katsuya Uchida, a representative from the Kyokuyo company, stressed that trade promotion programmes serve as bridges to link Japanese exporters and Vietnamese distributors, helping reduce preservation costs and shorten transport time.Vo Thanh Do, deputy head of the Agro-Forestry, Seafood Processing and Salt Industry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, underscored that increasing Japanese shipments to Vietnam will create opportunities for domestic firms to learn about processing technology and increase product quality.Japan’s seafood exports to Vietnam are estimated at 20 billion JPY (176.1 million USD) each year, accounting for 60 percent of total agro-fishery and seafood shipments to Vietnam. Processed aquatic products, salmon and tuna lead in terms of export volume and value.-VNA