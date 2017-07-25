Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam strongly protests inhuman treatment as well as the use of force or threat to use force against Vietnamese fishermen, said the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department in response to reporters’ question regarding two fishermen getting injured as their fishing boat was shot by a vessel of unknown nationality.The department was asked about the news that fishing vessel coded BD 31153 TS of the south central province of Binh Dinh reported to functional agencies that it was shot by a ship with unclear code number and nationality on July 22 at 06 degrees, 32 minutes North and 107 degrees, 04 minutes East, and two of its crewmen were injured.The department responded that Vietnamese functional authorities are verifying the abovementioned information.It added that fishing vessels BD 31153 TS docked in Con Dao port on July 23 and the injured fishermen were taken to hospital for treatment.-VNA