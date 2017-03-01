Vietnam to suspend imports of five agricultural commodities from India

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is to suspend import of five agricultural commodities from India, which are peanuts, cassia alata seeds, cocoa seeds, French bean seeds and tamarind from India due to the high risk of them containing insects.

The decision was made by Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on March 1 as it found that the products are likely to be contaminated with the insect Caryedon serratus Olivier which is subject to Vietnam’s plant quarantine.The suspension will take effect after 60 days since March 1.The ministry assigned the Plant Protection Department to closely supervise the import of the above-mentioned products during the time pending enforcement of the decision.It will also notify Indian relevant agencies of the issue for thorough remedies.The Plant Protection Department is responsible for examining, verifying and reporting India’s solutions to the Ministry. -VNA