Le Hieu Nghia, Nguyen Thien Phung and Ho Thanh Phong triumphs in recognised poomsae team male over 17. (Source: vothuat.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam bagged a total of three gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the World Taekwondo Beach Championships in Greece.

On the final day of competition on May 7 (Vietnam time), Vietnam won three gold medals, two silvers and one bronze. Le Hieu Nghia, Nguyen Thien Phung and Ho Thanh Phong won gold in recognised poomsae (forms) team male over 17, while Nguyen Thi Le Kim and Tran Tien Khoa won the freestyle poomsae pair over 17.



Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thi Kim Ha, Le Thanh Trung, Nguyen Thien Phung and Tran Tien Khoa also triumphed in the freestyle poomsae mixed team category.-VNA