Vietnamese and Lao officers at a border patrol (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Officials from Vietnam’s central Thua Thien–Hue province of and Sekong province of Laos held an annual meeting on the border work in Hue city on July 26 and signed the minutes on border management.



The event was co-chaired by Vice Chairman of Thua Thien-Hue’s People’s Committee Nguyen Dung and Thavon Phommalaylun, Sekong’s Deputy Governor and Head of the provincial border work steering committee.



At the meeting, the two sides lauded the efforts of border security forces in border protection and management, safeguarding border markers and maintaining social order and political security along the shared border.



They have also maintained visits of delegations to share border work experience, contributing to boosting people-to-people exchanges and cross-border trade.



Thua Thien-Hue province has helped Lao residents in the border areas of Sekong province stabilise their lives by providing them plant and animal varieties and free healthcare. Meanwhile, the Sekong side supported Vietnam in searching for and repatriating hundreds of remains of Vietnamese soldiers who died in Laos.



The two provinces agreed to strengthen border management and cooperation in combating border crimes and trade frauds, while taking measures to raise public awareness of border laws and regulations.



They also pledged to enhance border trade cooperation, priotising infrastructure investment to support trade activities and increasing import-export turnover between the two provinces. -VNA