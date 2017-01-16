Vietnamese students receive Dong Hanh Singapore scholarships

A painting is auctioned at the gala held on January 15 to raise money for scholarships (Photo: VNA)

– The Dong Hanh Scholarship Fund in Singapore (Dong Hanh Singapore) on January 15 organised a Gala Dinner to raise scholarship funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese students.Via auctions, art performances and cash donations, the event raised 8,280 SGD (5,792 USD), equal to 36 scholarships for the school year of 2017.This is the third year Dong Hanh Singapore has organised such an event to grant scholarships students from the HCM City Economy-Law University and the Hanoi University of Technology.Speaking at the Gala Dinner, Minister-Counsellor Dinh Hoang Linh from the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, applauded Dong-Hanh Singapore’s scholarship presentation and affirmed that his embassy always support the fund’s activities.Since its inception in 2014, Dong Hanh Singapore has presented 82 scholarships, each worth 230 SGD (161 USD), to Vietnamese students, he said.Huynh Nam Khoa, doctorate graduate at the Nanyang Technology University of Singapore and Chairman of Dong Hanh Singapore, said on the spirit of the Dong Hanh Fund, a non-profit voluntary charity association established in France to assist students in 2001, the association of Vietnamese students in Singapore want to pass study passion to their peers at home.After 15 years, the fund has become a legal entity in France with a network of around 100 members and volunteers in France, Singapore and Taiwan (China).So far, it has awarded 3,124 scholarships worth 260,000 EUR (275,670 USD) to students from 16 universities across Vietnam.-VNA