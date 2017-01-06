Vietnam’s colourful markets

A market of ethnic minority people in the north of Vietnam (Photo: vovworld.vn)

- No one can count how many markets there are in Vietnam but many agree that they are the vivid reflection of the Vietnamese culture. Markets vary by regions. It is their uniqueness that inspires tourists, a report by The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).Markets in Vietnam offer beautiful cultural specificities. In the countryside, they constitute a place for goods exchanges and community activities, forming part of the local customs. In the past, each village had one small market and each district has a larger periodic market.Lu or Lua market in Minh Nong commune, northern Phu Tho province meets on the 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, and 23rd every lunar month. During these days, the market is more crowded and sells more goods. Local farmers sell their home-made or home-grown products."The Lu market has existed for a long time. Previously, our commune was called Ke Lu or Ke Gac, now Minh Nong. Rice is the main commodity here. We also sell vegetables, tea, and other essentials. The market is divided by types of goods on sale", Le Thi Dac, a Minh Nong local, told VOV.In the northern mountain region, market sessions are also the community festivals, where locals dress up and come to meet their friends after buying and selling.Market sessions in the mountainous region look colourful with brocade clothes on sale and worn by local ethnic minority people as well as a variety of goods.In Ha Giang province, the markets meet every week minus one day, which means, if it meets on Sunday this week, in the following week, it will meet on Saturday and so on.Meanwhile, district markets often meet on Sunday with young ladies in traditional multicoloured dresses, an umbrella in hand and a papoose on the back. Young men bring with them poultry, pigs and oxen. Mountain markets attract a lot of tourists.In the south, the Mekong Delta is distinguished by its floating markets, like Ca Mau floating market in Ca Mau province, Cai Be in Tien Giang and Phong Dien and Cai Rang in Can Tho.Floating markets are closely associated with southerners’ life. Both buyers and sellers go to the market by boat.Cai Rang market in Can Tho is an example. The market works all day, but is most busy in the morning, around nine or ten o'clock. The boats gather on the watercourse and trade all kinds of agricultural, food and beverage products.The exchanges are made without bargaining. Sellers are local people who sell products of their orchards.Ngo Van Truong, tourists from Hanoi, said: "It is very interesting to go to the floating market where you can explore the lives of the people in the Mekong Delta. They are quite different from those in northern Vietnam. This is my first visit to the market. It’s fun.” - VNA