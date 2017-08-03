VNA representative presents photo to Ambassador to Algeria Pham Quoc Tru (R) (Source: VNA)

– A Vietnam News Agency (VNA) representative on August 3 presented 20 black-and-white photos featuring Vietnam-Algeria friendship to the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria.They include a photo depicting former Algerian President Liamine Zerouae’s visit to Vietnam-Algeria secondary school in October 1996, and former Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Amar Saadani’s meeting with General Vo Nguyen Giap at his home in March 2005.Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Pham Quoc Tru thanked VNA for helping the embassy own valuable materials about bilateral ties and spoke highly of VNA’s photo archive – which keeps a number of valuable historic photos.VNA also assisted the Vietnamese representative diplomatic agency in Algeria in publishing a special publication on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.VNA’s photo archive boasts valuable photos about the national resistance war, generations of Party and State leaders, and the national construction and defence.-VNA