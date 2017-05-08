A textile factory - Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop on promoting trade with EU market via Amazon online shopping channel will be held in Hanoi on May 10, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

The workshop will be a venue for businesses and experts to discuss online shopping trend on Amazon, the world’s leading online shopping website.

It will look into measures to promote advantages of textile of and leather footwear products in export.

Two German experts in e-commerce and marketing strategy, André M. Aslund and Ryan Ong, will share their experience with and give advice to participating businesses.

The signed EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has opened up many opportunities for Vietnamese commodities to enter the EU market, said Truong Van Cam, Vice President of Vitas, adding that the trend of e-commerce toward this huge market has also grown rapidly thanks to the agreement.–VNA