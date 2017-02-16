Action month to call for more efforts in environmental protection

Local youngsters in Ho Chi Minh City clean up canals during Action month for the environment 2016 (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to launch an “Action month for the environment” later this year to encourage stronger engagement of organisations, enterprises and the community in environmental protection.Last year, the action month was held in June, which was responded positively by many localities across the nation, significantly raising public awareness of protecting the environment.According to Vice Director of the Vietnam Environment Administration Hoang Van Thuc, the highlight of the action month this year is a launching ceremony and presentation of environment awards in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, which will be broadcast live on the Vietnam Television.The ministry will also organise various activities and events during the month, including a seminar on environmental protection, an international exhibition on environmental technology and ecological products, as well as a running event for the environment, he said.An environment ambassador will be selected, while a tree planting programme entitled “A million green trees for Vietnam” will be held, said Thuc, adding that the ministry will hold a policy dialogue on environment and sustainable development, as well as a training course to improve effectiveness of State management over environmental protection and biodiversity preservation.A seminar will discuss the role of social organisations, socio-professional and non-governmental organisations in encouraging the community to protect the environment, he added.-VNA