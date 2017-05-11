Participants talk on the sidelines of APEC SOM 2 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Today is the busiest day within the framework of the second APEC Senior Officials Meeting (SOM 2) and related meetings with 11 meetings and workshops hosted by APEC working groups and subcommittees.The Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG) is hosting a Workshop on Labour Market Information in the Digital Age, a Workshop on Healthy Women, Healthy Economies and another Workshop on Action Plan of the APEC Education Strategy.Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance (SCSC) and the Food Safety Cooperation Forum (FSCF) is co-organising a Workshop on Modernisation of Food Safety Control Systems. The SCSC is also holding a Wine Regulatory Forum Technical Meeting.The Policy Partnership on Science, Technology and Innovation (PPSTI) Meeting and the PPSTI Sub-Group Meetings on Capacity Building, Innovation and Connectivity is taking place on the same day.The Committee on Trade and Investment (CTI) is the host of a Workshop on Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises’ (SMEs) Integration into Global Value Chains in Services Industries - Fashion Design and a Trade Policy Dialogue (TPD) on Environmental Services.Also on May 11, the 26th Automotive Dialogue (AD26) and the 11th Mining Task Force (MTF11) Meeting is continuing their second and third working day, respectively.These meetings and workshops are designed to prepare contents for SOM 2 slated for May 17-18.-VNA