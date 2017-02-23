Cherry-yellow apricot blossom festival to open in Quang Ninh

Illustrative image (Source: baoquangninh.com.vn)

– The cherry – Yen Tu yellow apricot blossom festival is to be held in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 11-15, the organising board said at a press conference on February 23.It will be the sixth time Quang Ninh has held a cherry blossom festival and the second time the Yen Tu yellow apricot blossoms are also displayed at the event.The festival aims to boost diplomatic and friendly ties between Quang Ninh and Japanese businesses and people, popularise the image of Japanese cherry and Yen Tu yellow apricot blossoms, introduce Quang Ninh’s tourism and trade strength to visitors at home and abroad, thereby enhancing tourism investment by Vietnamese and Japanese firms.Nguyen Trung Hau, chief of Ha Long city’s culture and information office, said the organising board has ordered 50 Japanese cherry trees and 5,000 cherry blossom branches. The trees and flowers are expected to arrive in Ha Long on February 28 and March 3. Nearly 60 yellow apricot trees at Yen Tu Pagoda in the province will also be selected for the display.Major activities at the festival include a Vietnam-Japan cultural and art exchange, a show of Japanese traditional culture and an exhibition featuring the world natural heritage Ha Long Bay, introducing tourism products made by local firms, outstanding tour operators and lodging facilities.The event will also showcase signature products under the “One Commune, One Product” programme, specialties, souvenirs, and household appliances of local and Japanese companies at more than 170 stalls.A conference promoting tourism investment between Vietnam and Japan is also planned during the festival, focusing on how to attract more Japanese visitors to the province.Last year, only 53,000 Japanese visited Quang Ninh, accounting for about 3 percent of the total foreign arrivals in the province.-VNA