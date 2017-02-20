Chinese province seeks investment opportunities in Dong Nai

A corner of Suzhou city in Jiangsu province. (Source: china-briefing.com)

Dong Nai (VNA) – A delegation from the Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries of China’s Jiangsu province visited the southern province of Dong Nai to seek investment opportunities, especially in hi-tech industries.



Meeting with the delegation, Tran Van Vinh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Dong Nai boasts a strong industrial development with 30 operational industrial zones.



The province now has valid 1,253 foreign-invested projects with a combined registered capital of 25.67 billion USD. Of which, 73 projects worth 935 million USD are invested by Chinese enterprises



Vinh said Dong Nai is willing to cooperate with Chinese enterprises in particular and foreign businesses in general in hi-tech and environmentally-friendly projects.



He also expressed hope for more effective economic collaboration between Dong Nai and Jiangsu in the future.



For his part, Yang Yong, Vice President of Jiangsu’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, enterprises in his province are interested in investment opportunities in Dong Nai.-VNA