The plane before the accident day (Photo: EPA/VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on January 23 sent a message of condolences to Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra over a recent plane crash that killed Judge of the Brazilian Supreme Court Teori Zavascki and four others.The accident happed on January 19 in the sea near Paraty, some 250 km south of Rio de Janeiro.-VNA