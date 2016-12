A rescue team brings bodies of victims of the airplane accident ​to shore. (​Photo: ​Xinhua/VNA)

President Tran Dai Quang on December 26 sent a message of sympathy to his Russian counterpart V. Putin over the airplane accident the day before.

The TU-154 aircraft crashed on its way from Russia’s Sochi to Syria’s Lattakia. There were 92 crew members and passengers on board.

Russia said there was no sign of any survivors at the crash site and that a number of bodies had been recovered off the coast of the resort city of Sochi.-VNA