Da Nang finalises preparations for hosting APEC 2017

Major streets in Da Nang have been upgraded and decorated (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang, which is scheduled to host major activities of the APEC Year 2017, has instructed accelerating preparations for the event to ensure the pace of key projects.The Department of Construction is required to coordinate with districts to review available land in coastal areas and city downtown to build parks and plant trees. The work is so far going as schedule.At the same time, the conversion of the city’s Exhibition Centre into a Press Centre serving the APEC Summit Week 2017 is likely to finish on June 30, while the upgrading of the Tien Son Sport Centre to serve as a spare avenue for the APEC 2017 Gala Dinner at a cost of 84.2 billion VND will complete by May 31.Meanwhile, 28 streets across the city have been upgraded and decorated, while the Cham Sculpture Museum has designed programmes and tours to introduce the history and culture of Cham people to attract more visitors, especially foreigners, during the APEC Summit Week 2017.The municipal People’s Committee has also urged the Da Nang Water Supply Company to ensure the supply and quality of water for the event.Other localities to host APEC 2017 activities include Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hoi An in Quang Nam province, Can Tho, Ha Long in Quang Ninh province and Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province.-VNA