Deputy PM meets top diplomats of UK, US, Brazil on G20 meeting sidelines

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh reiterated Vietnam’s wish to strengthen ties with the UK, the US and Brazil during his separate meetings with the foreign ministers of the countries in Bonn, Germany, on February 17.The meetings took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which Vietnam was invited to participate in as the host of the APEC Year 2017.Talking to UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Minh highlighted progress in the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, particularly in economics, trade and investment. He welcomed the initiative of establishing an informal dialogue mechanism to discuss measures for facilitating bilateral trade in the context of the UK’s upcoming negotiations on its exit from the EU.Johnson affirmed that his country will keep strengthening multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam and continue to support the enhancement of relations, connectivity and trade liberalisation between Vietnam and Europe.The two sides agreed to coordinate for the effective organisation of activities marking the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2018, especially the exchange of high-ranking delegations and the partnership in economics, trade, investment, education, training and tourism.Minh asked the UK to increase scholarships for Vietnam to help with the training of high-quality manpower.The officials noted with satisfaction the outcomes of the cooperation in organising the Hanoi Conference on Illegal Wildlife Trade in November 2016, agreeing to continue fostering collaboration in this field in the following years.They also discussed international and regional issues of common concern, sharing the view on the importance of maintaining peace, stability, freedom, security and safety of navigation and aviation; protecting the rule of law in seas and oceans; and resolving disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.At a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Deputy PM Minh spoke highly of Tillerson’s knowledge about and contribution to promoting economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.Both officials noted positive and substantive strides in all aspects in the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.Minh emphasised that Vietnam treasures and wants to reinforce the friendship, cooperation and comprehensive partnership with the US on the basis of respect for each other’s political regime, thereby meeting the two peoples’ interests.The diplomats agreed that the two countries need to maintain high-level delegation exchanges and visits.The Deputy PM repeated Vietnamese leaders’ invitation to US President Donald Trump to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and dialogues with businesses in Da Nang city this November. He also took this occasion to invite Tillerson to visit Vietnam in the near future.For his part, Tillerson also expressed his willingness to visit Vietnam and participate in activities within the framework of the APEC Vietnam 2017.Sharing the understanding on the significance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability and development in the region, the officials also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.Meanwhile, Deputy PM Minh told Brazilian Foreign Minister José Serra that Vietnam attaches importance to the amity and multi-faceted cooperation with Brazil, which is the biggest Latin American trade partner of Vietnam.The two sides agreed on the need to continue increasing delegation exchanges at all levels, especially between high-ranking officials, in order to consolidate the growing political ties. They also agreed to hold the third meeting of the inter-governmental committee and maintain the political consultation between the two foreign ministries.The two officials looked into measures to bolster affiliation in certain spheres, including urging their foreign ministries to work to hasten the signing of cooperation documents on such areas as double taxation avoidance, shipping, education, agriculture, defence, tourism and investment.Those documents will create a favourable legal framework for economic, trade and investment partnership, towards the trade target of 10 billion USD by 2020, they said.Minh also asked the Brazilian Government to soon recognise Vietnam’s market economy.At the meeting, the diplomats also mulled over ways to intensify coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations.-VNA