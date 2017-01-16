Deputy PM urges radical changes in vocational training

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) talks to participants on the sidelines of the conference (Photo: VNA)

– Vocational training needs radical and substantive changes, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a conference held by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16.To improve the quality of vocational training, education establishments must have comprehensive autonomy in finance, personnel and curriculum, he said, adding that autonomy will give them momentum to better training quality and the teaching staff’s capacity to attract students.Education establishments and businesses must also have close and substantive coordination. They should build workshops right at schools and classes right at companies to help learners practise what they have learnt, he added.At the conference, participants said many schools have struggled to attract learners or maintain operations as there is a fact that a lot of trainees after graduating were unable to gain a suitable job. Meanwhile, it takes much time and money for schools to improve their training.MoLISA Minister Dao Ngoc Dung said vocational schools must improve training quality and ensure employment for trainees first so as to attract learners. If they fail, they will have to merge with others or shut down.Sharing the same view, Nguyen Thi Hang, Rector of the HCM City Vocational College of Technology No. 2, said manpower must meet the demand of export-oriented manufacturing amidst international integration.Relevant agencies should expeditiously design standards on vocational training which are in line with regional and international ones. It’s time to set up independent agencies for vocational training examination, she noted.-VNA