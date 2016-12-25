Nghe An: 38,000 labourers to be provided with jobs in 2017

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– The central province of Nghe An has planned to bring jobs to about 38,000 local labourers in 2017, 59 percent of them being skilled ones.The locality is facing difficulties in generating jobs to local labourers as it has few enterprises which cannot meet demand of a huge number of graduates.Additionally, there is also a large number of untrained workers, especially in mountainous districts.The local authorities have built a number of models to provide jobs for rural labourers but they failed to prove effective.To overcome the situation, the province has taken synchronous measures to create jobs for workers, focusing on designing specific policies for each group, promoting vocational training, and making it easy for locals to access low-interest loans for production and business.Attention has been paid to upgrading vocational training establishments, and calling for investment in projects to generate jobs.According to the provincial People’s Committee, between now and 2020, about 167,160 local people will need jobs and those who need vocational training will number 74,300.-VNA