Paying tribute to fallen soldiers in Ngoc Hoi district (Photo: VNA)



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam visited and presented gifts to national revolutionary contributors in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on July 24 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947).He and his entourage visited Heroic Mother Y Noi, whose only son, A Dinh, had fallen in the fight against the US troops.The official took this occasion to offer incense at the cemetery in Ngoc Hoi district, the resting place of over 1,300 soldiers fallen in the country’s resistance wars and volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Laos and Cambodia.He also attended a ceremony to inaugurate a memorial stele of fallen soldiers in the 1968 and 1972 campaigns.The same day, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh offered incense and laid wreaths at the Vietnamese heroic mother’s statue in Tam Ky city, central Quang Nam province.Quang Nam is home to the largest number of national contributors, with 65,400 fallen soldiers, over 30,500 war invalids, and nearly 15,000 Vietnamese heroic mothers with 914 still alive.Also on July 24, the southern province of Kien Giang held a ceremony to commemorate soldiers who laid down their lives in Phu Quoc prison – the largest of its kind in the south in the wartime with over 40,000 revolutionaries suffering from brutal torture.-VNA