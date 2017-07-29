Doan Thi Huong (blue) at the court in Sepang, Malaysia.(Source: AFP/VNA)

– Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and Malaysian lawyers defending Doan Thi Huong, a Vietnamese suspect in the murder of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea citizen Kim Chol, were present at the High Court of Shah Alam City on July 28 to protect her legitimate rights and interests.After the trial concluded, the embassy’s representatives and lawyers discussed with Huong about following litigation procedures.In the time ahead, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue close coordination with domestic agencies involved, the Vietnamese embassy in Malaysia and Malaysian lawyers to ensure Huong's legitimate rights and interests are protected.Doan Thi Huong, 28, is one of the two women suspects in the murder of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) man named Kim Chol at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13.Malaysia said Kim Chol was poisoned, but the DPRK insisted that he died of a heart attack, plus high blood pressure and diabetes.At the court hearing on March 1, the two women were charged with murder but they denied and said that they were cheated to take part in an innocuous prank.According to the Malaysian law, they would face the death penalty if found guilty.-VNA