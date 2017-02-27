EVN International to trade on UPCoM

Illustrative image (Source: evn.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - EVN International Joint Stock Company has obtained approval from the Hanoi Stock Exchange to trade its 36.67 million shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).



EVN International will start trading on UPCoM on February 28 at a starting price of 10,500 USD (46 US cents) per share.



EVN International JSC is a joint-venture firm founded by some leading State-owned corporations, including Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Pha Lai Thermal Power JSC, Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), Viettel Group and PetroVietnam Power Corporation, with initial chartered capital of 2.4 trillion VND (106.67 million USD).



In April 2016, EVN International adjusted its chartered capital from 2.4 trillion VND to 366.77 billion VND to match the registered market capitalisation.



The company has not increased its chartered capital since then. On December 28, 2016, EVN International had six major shareholders, holding 81.83 percent of the company’s chartered capital.-VNA