Floods in southern Thailand kill 25 people

A rescue boat and a helicopter moving towards a group of stranded people in the Srinakarin district of the southern Thai province of Phattalung (Photo: Getty)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government said on January 11 that floods in the south have killed 25 people and displaced more than 1 million.



According to the Interior Ministry, 12 southern provinces were submerged due to severe flooding, the worst in 30 years.



The Thai Meteorological Department attributed the heavy rain starting January 1 to the northeast monsoon.



The flooding has affected about 370,000 households and some farms, and shut down an airport runway and blocked a major road, according to government officials.



However, flooding has eased in some of the southern provinces such as Ranong, Yala, and Pattani.-VNA