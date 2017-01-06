Floods continue to ravage southern Thailand

Floods in southern Thailand. (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – Severe floods in southern Thailand have claimed many lives and affected tens of thousands of people as transport is disrupted and residents’ property is damaged.

Provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi have suffered flash floods caused by torrential rain, according to the country’s weather forecast agency.

Railway to southern Thailand was cut at some points while all services at the Nakhon Si Thammarat international airport were halted on January 6 due to the floods.

Floods also blocked some parts of the Trans Asia highway which crosses the region and damaged thousands of hectares of cultivated area.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and other senior official on January 6 travelled to the southern province of Narathiwat to direct efforts to overcome flood consequences and support flood victims. -VNA