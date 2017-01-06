Friendship association congratualted on Vietnam-India diplomatic ties

Chairman of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association Truong Minh Tuan, who is also Minister of Information and Communications (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has congratulated the Vietnam-India Friendship Association on the 45th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (January 7, 1972).In the letter, which was publicised at a celebration of the anniversary in Hanoi on January 6, PM Phuc said Vietnamese and Indian relations have been increasingly reinforced in all aspects. In a Vietnam visit by Indian PM Narendra Modi last September, the two countries lifted their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.The close cultural connections, the sincere friendship and the common values in independence, liberty, equality and fraternity have created a solid and long-term foundation for the two peoples’ relations. That is a valuable common asset that generations of Vietnamese and Indian people must treasure and promote, he wrote.He affirmed that the sound development of bilateral ties is partly attributable to tireless efforts by the Vietnam-India Friendship Association over the past 35 years. He asked the organisation to work harder to solidify the traditional amity, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the countries.Addressing the celebration, Chairman of the association Truong Minh Tuan, who is also Minister of Information and Communications, voiced his hope that the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, including the Vietnam-India Friendship Organisation, and the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation will obtain more cooperation achievements in the future.For his part, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Parvathaneni Harish said the elevation of bilateral ties from the strategic partnership to the comprehensive strategic partnership is a clear demonstration of the two countries’ mutual trust and the importance of their cooperation.India has a list full of cooperative activities with Vietnam such as developing IT human resources, training in English, and developing businesses. However, the two sides should also increase people-to-people exchange to enhance tourism and cultural cooperation in the time ahead, he added.-VNA