A painting at the exhibition (Source: anninhthudo.vn)

– A photo exhibition on Belarus will be held in Hanoi from May 25-28 along with a show of paintings by Belarusian artist Vasily Yasyuk, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) said on May 19.The events are part of the 2017 Belarus Culture Days in Vietnam, which is jointly organised by the MCST, the Ministry of Culture of Belarus, and the Embassy of Belarus in Vietnam to mark the 25th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic ties.The photos will give an insight into Belarus’s 1,000-year history, its rich culture, beautiful landscapes and hospitable people through images of antique objects, maps, and documents.The painting exhibition will show 21 oil paintings of Vasily Yasyuk using the “alla prima” technique.In the framework of the exhibition, a short training section will be held on May 26 to train a number of students from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts on the “alla prima” technique.-VNA