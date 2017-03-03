Vietnam treasures traditional friendship with Belarus

Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam has continuously attached importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with Belarus, Minister of Public Security To Lam has said.Minister Lam made the statement at a meeting on March 2 with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko as part of his official visit to Belarus at the invitation of Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs Anatolievich Shunevich on the occasion of 100th founding anniversary of the nation’s police force.Lam affirmed that the Government and people of Vietnam appreciated the solidarity and support Belarus has provided for Vietnam during the past struggle for nation liberation and the current nation-building cause.He also highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation in politics, socio-economics, culture, security and national defence, saying it has contributed actively to the development, stability, and sustainability of the two countries.Minister Lam highly valued the political and socio-economic achievements Belarus has gained over the past years, expressing his belief that the country will continue thriving in all fields, and playing an increasingly important role in the region and on the international arena.He expressed his wish that the host President will continue instructing the Ministry of Internal Affairs and relevant bodies to closely cooperate with his ministry in fighting crime and ensuring security for the benefit of the two people, and for the peace, stability, and development of the region and the world.For his part, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his delight at the fruitful development of Belarus – Vietnam cooperation.He also expressed his belief that Minister Lam’s visit will contribute to promoting the traditional friendship between the two nations for the benefit of their people.-VNA