HCM City begins digitalising museums

The Southern Women Museum in HCM City. (Source: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – HCM City will apply information technology to reinvigorate its museum tours and bring museums to more viewers.



Tran Vinh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, set out the task at a meeting with relevant departments and a group of students from the University of Natural Sciences on January 4 on implementing the “Smart Interactive Museum” project.



According to Tuyen, the project will not only help preserve cultural and historic values but also promote education on history and traditions for young generations.



The project will first be implemented at the Southern Women Museum and the Cu Chi Tunnel historic site. By the end of the year, the project will be implemented at all museums and cultural and historical relic sites in the city.



The Smart Interactive Museum project will allow visitors to view and listen to all information related to the museum, artifacts and documents in different languages on mobile devices. Viewers can also interact with artifacts and materials via a 3D virtual museum.



The application will help bring the virtual artifacts to those who are not able to come to the museum.



Nguyen Thi Tham, director of the Southern Women Museum, expressed her hope that the application will help the museum reach more people, better meeting the public’s demand and attracting more tourists.-VNA