Art performance on Nguyen Hue walking street (Photo: VNA)

– Nguyen Hue walking street in Ho Chi Minh City will feature art performances at weekends under the “Ho Chi Minh City Street Show”, which is scheduled to open from May 13, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.The show, which runs from 20:00 to 21:00, will include a myriad of art forms like magic performances, love duet singing, gong dancing and southern folk music across six stages.Each stage is designed to feature traits of the city’s tourism, like city tour buses, Bui Vien street, vibrant parks and restaurants.This month, the show will be held under the theme “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” with numerous activities, including a flashmob, beatboxing and skateboarding.In June, a water glass orchestra, bubble art and an introduction to the city’s eco-tourism sites will be included in the “Summer cooling” programme.-VNA