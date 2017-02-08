HCM City to hold Ao Dai festival in March

A type of Ao Dai donned by young people. (Source: dep.com)



Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The HCM City People’s Committee has scheduled the fourth Ao Dai (traditional long dress) festival for March 3-17.



The city also decided to call for civil servants and students to wear the Ao Dai one or two days a week.



The festival will take place in areas like Nguyen Hue Walking Street, the Youth Cultural House, the Museum of War Remnants and the Museum of Southern Women.



The event will feature a contest for beautiful photos of Ao Dai, the Charm of Ao Dai contest, and many others.



Tran Vinh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city Department of Tourism would organise the event to honour the Ao Dai, the beauty of Vietnamese women and desginers.-VNA