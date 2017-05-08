Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– An exhibition displaying maps and documents on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos opened in Kim Boi district, the northern province of Hoa Binh on May 8.On display are 171 documents and items collected at home and abroad, including China, proving Vietnam’s scared sovereignty over the two archipelagos in the East Sea.They show that the Vietnamese states managed, protected and affirmed sovereignty over the two archipelagos continuously and peacefully over centuries.Among the exhibits are three atlases published by the Chinese Government in 1917, 1919 and 1933, and another atlas the London Propagation Mission printed for the Qing Dynasty in 1908.The event also introduced documents in Han and Nom (Chinese characters and ancient Vietnamese scripts), documents in foreign languages, materials, photos, items, 19 official documents by the Nguyen Dynasty and 23 ancient documents, affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos and other sea areas and islands in the East Sea.The five-day exhibition is expected to help raise awareness and responsibility among local authorities and residents in safeguarding the country’s sacred sovereignty over seas and islands.-VNA