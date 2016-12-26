Indonesian police kill two militants

Indonesian counter-terrorism police. (Photo: aa.com.tr)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian police on December 25 killed two suspected militants and arrested two others just few days after foiling bomb suicide plots of a group relating to the so-called Islamic State (IS) near Jakarta on Christmas Day.



According to the Indonesian police’s spokesperson Awi Setiyono, the two suspects were shot at a house in Purwakarta, around 100 km east of Jakarta, when having actions resisting and attacking the police.



According to the police, the two arrestees and the two dead all are members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a local insurgent group backed by the IS and responsible for attacks in November at a church in Indonesia’s Borneo island.-VNA